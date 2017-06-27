The Clean Energy Finance Corporation pledges AUS$20 million to part-fund the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia.

The Clean Enery Finance Corporation (CEFC) will invest AUS$20 million (US$15 million) in a project in Western Australia (WA) that aims to produce lithium concentrate of the type used in battery storage and electric vehicles.

A US$100 million senior secure bond has been issued by Pilgangoora Operationst Pty Lts, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX-listed Pilbara Minerals Limited. The bond, of which the CEFC is a cornerstone investor, will finance the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum mining project in the Pilbara region, which is some 120 km south of Port Hedland, WA.

Harvested at the site will be lithia raw materials (spodumene concentrate), which can be used to develop a wide range of lithium-ion products that will help to support the growth of the energy storage sector.

According to CEFC CEO Ian Learmonth, lithium is an essential part of the clean energy transition as more and more applications and governments begin to adopt enhanced battery storage technologies in the wake of greater volumes of renewable energy deployment.

"Worldwide demand for lithium is growing, driven by the increasing uptake of electric vehicles that use lithium-ion batteries, and by the growth in energy storage solutions requiring lithium supplies," said Learmonth. "The lithium concentrate supplies to be produced by this project will help build Australia's capacity to supply much-needed resources for the clean energy technologies ...

