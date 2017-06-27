

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the start of a phase III study with mepolizumab, an interleukin 5 antagonist, in patients with severe bilateral nasal polyps. The phase III study named SYNAPSE, StudY in NAsal Polyps patients to assess the Safety and Efficacy of mepolizumab, is a 52-week, randomised, double-blind, parallel group study. The company said the results of this study will inform any regulatory filing plans in this indication. The study is anticipated to complete in 2019.



The study will assess the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous mepolizumab 100mg compared to placebo, administered using a pre-filled syringe every 4 weeks for 52 weeks, on top of standard of care in 400 adult patients with recurrent severe bilateral nasal polyps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX