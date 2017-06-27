

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell notably on Tuesday as a planned €4.1bn private equity takeover of drugmaker Stada proved unsuccessful and General Motors lowered its outlook for U.S. new vehicle sales in 2017. Investors also awaited comments from a slew of central bank officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



The benchmark DAX was down 76 points or 0.59 percent at 12,694 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Monday.



Stada tumbled 4.5 percent after private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to secure enough shareholder acceptances to take over the German generic drugmaker.



Deutsche Telekom lost 2.5 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. wireless carrier Sprint is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast on a potential wireless-services deal.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen slid between half a percent and 0.8 percent, while automotive supplier Schaeffler fell as much as 10 percent after cutting its profit outlook.



Deutsche Bank shares rose more than 2 percent. Tech giant IBM is building blockchain technology that will be used by seven big European banks, including the German lender, to facilitate trade finance for small and medium-sized enterprises.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX