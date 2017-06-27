The French global analytics consultancy was chosen as a trusted third-party dedicated to increasing the reliability of advertising performance metrics on Facebook networks

Ekimetrics (www.ekimetrics.com), a leading practitioner in data analytics and marketing intelligence for over 10 years, has announced that they are joining the Marketing Mix Modeling Program.

The companies who are part of the Facebook MMM Partner Program focus on measuring advertising's impact on Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Audience Network. Advertisers need to measure the outcomes of their media investments, and identify correlations between their brand and an impact on their sales.

Ekimetrics will enable advertisers to acquire a better understanding of their media mix in different channels. They will be able to compare the effectiveness of offline/online investments with the kind of accuracy that has been expected for a long time.

Measuring digital and social ROI: accuracy and granularity at a level never achieved before

Ekimetrics will offer a solution for measuring the unique market ROI, which will be able to quantitatively measure the impact of advertising investments on sales and on the brand, as well as compare investments between different social networks with a granularity by category, product, country and content that is well above current practices.

Ekimetrics is recognized for its strong industry knowledge and disruptive approaches. Facebook teams audited Ekimetrics' methods in depth before choosing the company among the first partners. This French nugget has now become a key provider for Marketing, Insights and Media Managers internationally (Asian social platforms such as Baidu, Wechat... will also be included). Ekimetrics will also participate in developing new solutions to continuously enhance the world leader's commitment to transparency.

Quentin Michard, CEO Ekimetrics UK/HK and Manager of the partnership with Facebook: The fact that Facebook has chosen us is a recognition of our unique expertise in marketing ROI thanks to innovative methodologies. This will be a great opportunity for our customers and partners to bring tangible enhancements to measuring digital and social ROI, breaking with traditional and still very incomplete allocation methods. This is also the result of 10 years of experience in data, and of our philosophy which, from the start, has always been to combine human and technological intelligence.

About Ekimetrics: www.ekimetrics.com

Founded in 2006, Ekimetrics is an global analytics consultancy, leading practitioner in data analytics and marketing intelligence. Ekimetrics optimizes business strategies through innovative statistical methods. A pioneer in data science and a leader in its market in France and in Europe. The company now has projects in over 40 countries with 5 offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong-Kong and Dubai.

The team of 150 consultants creates customized approaches that can answer the most complex business questions, in such varied industries as automotive, luxury, cosmetics, telecommunications, distribution...

Ekimetrics is unique in its approach combining human intelligence, data and technology. The diversity of profiles both consultants and statisticians results in deliverables that are very trade- or business- oriented, unique in the market, and with a focus on ROI.

