Statkraft AS: Change in the board of directors

(Oslo 27 June 2017) Ingelise Arntsen has been elected as a new board member in Statkraft. Arntsen is replacing Helene Biström who is stepping down from the board.

Ingelise Arntsen is educated at Handelshoeyskole Syd in Denmark and is Excecutive Vice President of Renewables in Aibel. She was Executive Vice President in Statkraft from 2003 to 2007 and has long experience from other companies in the energy sector. Ingelise Arntsen has held several board positions and is currently a board member of Eksportkreditt and Nammo.

As of 27 June 2017 the board of directors in Statkraft AS consists of:

· Chair: Thorhild Widvey

· Deputy chair: Halvor Stenstadvold

· Board member: Hilde Droenen

· Board member: Peter Mellbye

· Board member: Bengt Ekenstierna

· Board member Ingelise Arntsen

· Board member: Vilde Eriksen Bjerknes (employee elected board member)

· Board member: Asbjoern Sevlejordet (employee elected board member)

· Board member: Thorbjoern Holoes (employee elected board member)

The board of directors in Statkraft AS is identical with the board of directors in Statkraft SF.



Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, gas-fired power and district heating and is a global player in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3800 employees in more than 20 countries.

