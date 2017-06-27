Uniview Launches Global Expansion Efforts at IFSEC International 2017

Company's Vice President, Ximen Yan, introduces company to attendees at the conference

Revolutionary new surveillance products stir excitement within industry

LONDON, June 27, 2017 PRNewswire/ -- Leading video surveillance manufacturer Uniview has unveiled its strategic plans for expansion into global markets at IFSEC International 2017, where the company exhibited its cutting-edge products and made a splash at an introduction presentation.

Uniview will expand their European business empowered by Super Starlight Bullet camera, Star NVR, IP storage solution and the recently-released Ultra 265 technology, all of which were showcased at IFSEC. The UK, as the pilot market to Uniview will further kick-start the Pan-European market, regarding the total amount of market contribution. With upcoming investments locally, Uniview will soon expand it's local team which includes local recruitments of sales teamsand support teams, to better address local customers' expectations and seek regional partnerships who are alsoaiming for a safe environment input.

"The company has gained valuable experience and earned a great reputation in China and is now poised to export its expertise to the world by bringing more of its advanced technology to the European market. We will be looking to work with partners who are willing and able to build safer and more secure environments," remarked Yan.

"Everybody at Uniview is dedicated to maintaining the superior quality of all of our products and to becontinually innovating. We provide not only a full range of front-end and NVR products, but also the value-added solution of VMS software and professional IP storage area networks (IP SAN) so that we can meet all of our clients' needs," noted Xiamen Yan, vice president of Uniview.

Yan highlighted how the company will benefit from its strong R&D capabilities. The company now has more than 1,300 R&D professionalsworking within a dynamic, rapidly-growing and constantly-developing environment.With R&D investment set at over 15% of annual revenue, Uniview can rely on further innovations to join its product line, which already includes IP cameras that cover multiple resolutions, various models of Bullet cameras, Dome cameras, PTZ cameras, Box cameras, and its H.265 NVR series.

About Uniview

Uniview is the leading supplier of video surveillance products and solutions. With more than 10 years of experience in IP video surveillance, Uniview is the 7th-largest manufacturer worldwide and No.3 in China's IHS market. For more information about the company, www.uniview.com.

Jing Hu

+86-571-8650-9000

overseasbusiness@uniview.com