SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Highwire PR, a modern communications agency designed for innovative companies, today announced the addition of Senior Vice President Greg Chiemingo to its San Francisco office. The agency also reported significant growth and new client wins.

Chiemingo brings years of storytelling and communications experience on behalf of leading global technology brands. From the early years of online gaming to the massive growth of devices and applications, he has been part of disruptive technologies for more than two decades so far.

"I'm humbled and inspired to join Highwire at such an exciting time of growth and expansion," Chiemingo said. "The leadership and talent across the agency is worthy of the many awards and accolades the team has received, and I look forward to contributing to the excellent work happening across the agency."

Highwire, which announced the opening of its Boston office and strong growth on the east coast in late 2016, continues to see significant momentum year-over-year, due in part to expanding client relationships and new business efforts. Additionally, the agency continues to add to its content and influencer marketing services and capabilities.

"Companies increasingly want to engage with influencers to grow their brand awareness, which presents a major opportunity for PR agencies," said Emily Borders, Highwire principal. "We're investing in an integrated approach that allows us to partner closely with our clients and provide them with programs that includes everything from media relations to thought leadership programs to social media strategies and tradeshow and event support."

Highwire also recently rolled out its Highwire Labs team, an internal group dedicated to researching and reviewing the latest PR technologies to determine which tools and platforms the agency should adopt to drive strategic clients engagements as well as improve day-to-day tasks. This new team allows Highwire to test and implement the most impactful technologies across PR and marketing.

To learn more about Highwire, please visit www.highwirepr.com

About Highwire PR

Highwire is a modern public relations agency designed for disruptive companies. Our roots in journalism and Silicon Valley give us the drive, imagination and experience to create meaningful business results for our clients through smart communications programs. Highwire serves the spectrum of technology clients from consumer apps to cloud infrastructure, healthcare IT to security, as well as consumer from offices in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Boston along with strong partnerships around the world. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr.

Media Contact:

Megan Grasty

Highwire PR

(415) 963-4174 ex 26

megan(at) highwirepr.com



