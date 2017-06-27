LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- StaffConnect Group, provider of the world's leading enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced record results with continued exponential customer adoption across Europe, North America, APAC and the Middle East, adding global brands in virtually every industry vertical -- including manufacturing, healthcare, travel and telco. The StaffConnect Platform together with its management console and unique AppSuccess program continued to be met with overwhelming market acclaim, leading to a 55% customer acquisition growth over the same period last year.

Research has proven time-and-again that employee satisfaction is critical for businesses to reach their full potential, with employee engagement serving as a critical component in overall satisfaction levels. Yet, according to Gallup, only 13 percent of employees worldwide are actually feeling engaged at work. The situation is only slightly better in the U.S. -- with about one-third (32 percent) of American workers reporting feeling involved and enthusiastic about their job. And, research by Temkin Group shows that as company size increases, engagement decreases. With these statistics in mind, it makes sense that C-level executives in forward looking companies are recognizing the strategic importance of building a business case for employee engagement, realizing how the employee experience of company culture links to end customer satisfaction, and bottom-line corporate profits.

The StaffConnect Platform transforms how employers reach, communicate and engage with employees, and how employees engage with each other -- regardless of what they do, or where they are located. The StaffConnect platform features an interactive app, an intuitive console and an inspiring success program:

StaffConnect App - unites the entire workforce from the field to the boardroom -- enabling all employees to engage with company communications and connect with and be inspired by corporate goals. Employees are empowered to express views and share knowledge across business-lines, titles and geographies; thereby increasing employee job satisfaction, loyalty and retention. The StaffConnect app is designed specifically to deliver a better employee experience, which ultimately leads to better served customers, greater customer loyalty and increased revenues. Discover the app: http://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-app/

Management Console - provides authorized administrators a powerful yet simple tool to manage all aspects of the StaffConnect Platform. Reports and dashboards offer invaluable insight into employee engagement levels, in order to analyze and understand each individual, as well as the overall organizational, employee experience. See the Management Console: http://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-admin-console/

AppSuccess Program - consists of customized consultations with a domain expert(s) to define a winning internal communications strategy, ensure a successful program and app launch, accelerate user adoption, and provide a pathway for feedback in order to continuously maximize app and program performance. Learn about AppSuccess: http://www.staffconnectapp.com/appsuccess/



"Employees are arguably the most important asset of any organization. And, in order to attract and retain the top talent necessary to differentiate your business and ensure a competitive edge, employees must feel engaged, connected and heard. Yesterday's business mantra of 'everyone is replaceable' has been replaced with the sure knowledge that for valuable employees, their next employer is just a click away," said Bulent Osman, CEO, StaffConnect. "The StaffConnect Platform transforms how businesses and employees interact, letting employees know they are appreciated and critical to business longevity and success."

New Customers and Accolades

In addition to Yeo Valley, the UK's number one organic dairy brand, StaffConnect's newest customers included:

Community Health Partnerships (CHP), a provider of investment, property management and strategic estate planning services to clients across England, recently selected StaffConnect's employee engagement platform to support a critical period of change, with a goal of keeping employees updated on important events and news, while also enabling them to have a voice. "We really value the personalized touch we've had from the team at StaffConnect. They understood the challenges we face and their AppSuccess consultation sessions helped us to devise our launch strategy, ongoing adoption and engagement plans," said Helena Reeves, Director of Communications and Organizational Development. "It's early days, but we've had a fantastic response from our staff sharing their content on our new app. In terms of corporate communications, it's already proving its worth -- no more waiting for a newsletter, we're getting information out in real-time, a first for this company."

Macmahon Holdings Limited, a leading Australian based mining contractor with projects located across Australia and Southeast Asia, recently selected StaffConnect's employee engagement platform as its internal communications platform as it was the only solution capable of meeting its requirements. "StaffConnect's intuitive admin console, familiar mobile interface, and flexible modular business model made it the ideal solution for Macmahon," said Christian Sealey, General Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. "When reviewing the options available to us, we found that StaffConnect offered the key things we are after, including rapid deployment and strong customer support. We are looking forward to embedding StaffConnect in our business to help us to drive effective internal communications."

The YMCA Greater Charlotte, dedicated to delivering lasting personal and social change through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, selected StaffConnect's mobile app platform to build levels of engagement with their network of 4,700 employees -- many of whom are part-time and do not have email accounts. "The StaffConnect app has quickly become our employees' primary resource for information and connection to our cause. StaffConnect allows our headquarters to share important news and information with our staff teams and allows employees to ask questions or make comments," said Molly Thompson, Vice President of PR & Communications. "Within the comfort and safety of an internal environment, our employees post both personal and professional content that makes them feel like their thoughts and ideas have value. On StaffConnect, our employees highlight teammate behavior worth replicating, they recognize milestones and celebrate achievements. StaffConnect is so much more than a communication tool, it is a pathway to the kind of culture in which our people want to live, work and stay."

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the world's leading mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' -- with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.StaffConnectApp.com.

