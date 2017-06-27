Sandboxing market Growing at a CAGR of 26.5% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sandboxing market size is expected to grow from $2.90 billion to $9.40 billion, at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2017-2022. Managed services segment will grow at higher CAGR while Government and defense vertical will dominate sandboxing market with APAC will have highest growth rate during the forecast period

"Increasing sophistication in the attacking techniques is expected to drive the growth of the sandboxing market."

The sandboxing market size is expected to grow from USD 2.90billion in 2017 to USD 9.40 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.The growth of the sandboxing market is driven by various factors, such as increased sophistication levels in attacking techniques, the need to secure enterprise networks from advanced malware and security breaches, and stringent security compliances and government regulations. However, the easy availability of free software-based sandboxing solutions may restrict the growth of the sandboxing market.

Key target audience of the sandboxing market report is given below:

Government agencies

Sandboxing vendors

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

System integrators

VARs

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

"The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period."

Managed services are used to decrease operational overheads and associated risks. They also help to manage network operational processes by reducing the complexities of the networked infrastructure. Moreover, a major trend influencing the sandboxing market is the complexity of advanced technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and operating systems. Due to these complexities, users need guidance, and therefore, managed services are expected to witness high growth rates in the near future.

"The government and defense vertical is expected to dominate the sandboxing market."

Government and defense agencies across the globe handle critical and sensitive information related to citizens and defense intelligence. Cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities have increased the security breaches in various government and defense agencies. Attackers are targeting the networks across this sector to breach the sensitive information regarding administration, departmental activities, and prime security intelligence. This necessitates substantial investments in cyber security solutions by the vertical, making it the highest contributor in the sandboxing market.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

APAC includes emerging economies such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying sand boxing solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of IoT and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in many industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI),government and defense, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, healthcare, education, and retail. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the sandboxing market. By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 25%, By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 15%, By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 10%, and RoW: 30%.

The report includes the study of the key players offering sandboxing services, such as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (California, US); Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US); FireEye, Inc. (California, US); Fortinet, Inc. (California, US); Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, US); Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (California, US); Sophos Ltd. (Oxfordshire, UK); Symantec Corporation (California, US); Ceedo Technologies (2005) Ltd. (Netanya, Israel); Forcepoint (Texas, US); McAfee LLC (California, US); SonicWall Inc. (California, US); and Zscaler, Inc. (California, US).

Research Coverage of Sandboxing Industry:

The report covers the sandboxing services offered across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as solutions and services, organization size, verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

