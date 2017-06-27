

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A considerable degree of monetary accommodation is still required for underlying inflation pressures to build up, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on Tuesday.



Factors that are now weighing on the path of inflation are mainly temporary that the central bank can typically can look through, Draghi noted.



'All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area. Deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones,' he said.



'However, a considerable degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation dynamics to become durable and self-sustaining,' he added.



Draghi said any adjustments to the monetary policy stance have to be made gradually.



'As the economy picks up we will need to be gradual when adjusting our policy parameters, so as to ensure that our stimulus accompanies the recovery amid the lingering uncertainties,' Draghi said.



