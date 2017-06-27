

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares drifted lower on Tuesday as General Motors lowered its outlook for U.S. new vehicle sales in 2017 and investors awaited comments from a slew of central bank officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 21 points or 0.40 percent at 5,274 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Renault lost 1 percent and rival Peugeot shed 1.5 percent after General Motors said it expects industry vehicle sales to fall short of its original forecast for the year.



IT services group Sopra Steria tumbled 2 percent after it unveiled plans to buy a Swedish consultancy firm.



Saint-Gobain declined more than 1 percent on news it is increasing flat glass capacity in Mexico.



L'Oréal slid 0.7 percent as it signed a pact to sell The Body Shop to Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos for one billion euros.



Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux shed 1.5 percent. The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Mexican telecommunications group America Movil.



Car rental company Europcar gained 1 percent after saying it is conducting a thorough internal investigation over accusations of overcharging customers for repair costs.



