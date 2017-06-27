As from June 28, 2017, GS Sweden AB will be listed under its new company name GomSpace Group AB.



New company name: GomSpace Group AB ------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: GOMX ------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0008348304 ------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 123579 -------------------------------------------



