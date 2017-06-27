INTRALOT Signs Extensions With Ohio Lottery Through 2027

ATHENS, Greece, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- The renewal of its current contract with the Ohio Lottery for the two-year period from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019, consistent with its existing agreement and the State of Ohio's Controlling Board, covering the period 2009-2021. The value of this 2-year contract is estimated at $ 71 million.

- The amendment of the current agreement with the Ohio Lottery, providing the Ohio Lottery with three additional 2-year renewal options, thus extending the contract term through June 30, 2027.

- INTRALOT provides a secure central gaming system that delivers, manages, and accounts for all current in-state and multi-state draw games, inventory control and logistics for the full complement of scratch games, EZPLAY®, EZPLAY® TAP and QuicKeno games and other related services. The extended renewal provisions include 750 additional online vending machines, the ability to upgrade 1100 MPs currently in the field, cashless sales functionality added at all vending terminals, and approximately 11,000 new Photon terminals with cashless functionality and the only terminal with modern digital camera reading technology, replacing all currently installed clerk operated machines.

Mr. John Donahue, CEO of INTRALOT Inc., stated: "We are very pleased and excited about this agreement with Ohio Lottery. This allows INTRALOT to continue to provide to one of our most valued customers, INTRALOT's leading gaming solutions. I would like to personally thank the Ohio Lottery Management Team for their trust. Our experienced US team will closely cooperate with the Ohio Lottery in the new period to help the Lottery meet its goals for responsible growth and greater returns for good causes."

INTRALOT, a public listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 55 regulated jurisdictions around the globe. With €1.32 billion turnover and a global workforce of approximately 5,300 employees (3,450 of which in subsidiaries and 1,850 in associates) in 2016, INTRALOT is an innovation-driven corporation focusing its product development on the customer experience. The company is uniquely positioned to offer to lottery and gaming organizations across geographies market-tested solutions and retail operational expertise. Through the use of a dynamic and omni-channel approach, INTRALOT offers an integrated portfolio of best-in-class gaming systems and product solutions & services addressing all gaming verticals (Lottery, Betting, Interactive, VLT). Players can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience through exciting games and premium content across multiple delivery channels, both retail and interactive. INTRALOT has been awarded with the prestigious WLA Responsible Gaming Framework Certification by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its global lottery operations.



