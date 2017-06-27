Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drafting Commercial Contracts" conference to their offering.

Draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment

All legal disputes are founded in the interpretation of written contracts; they are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation. Clarity and fair constructions are the key to a successful commercial agreement, and quick and reasonable dispute resolution, if dispute should arise.

With this in mind the event organisers have developed a comprehensive two-part programme which focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level.

Part I: Drafting Commercial Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements.

Part II: Drafting Legal Clauses looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

Why you should attend

Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting

By attending this programme you will:

Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied

Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause

Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements

Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent

Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses

* Clarify* Clarify the distinction between best endeavours' and reasonable endeavours' essential terminology in commercial contracts

Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities

Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses and how they can be used to manage your exposure.

Who Should Attend:

In house lawyers

Solicitors in private practice

Commercial directors and managers

Contracts managers

