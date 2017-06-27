Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drafting Commercial Contracts" conference to their offering.
Draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment
All legal disputes are founded in the interpretation of written contracts; they are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation. Clarity and fair constructions are the key to a successful commercial agreement, and quick and reasonable dispute resolution, if dispute should arise.
With this in mind the event organisers have developed a comprehensive two-part programme which focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level.
Part I: Drafting Commercial Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements.
Part II: Drafting Legal Clauses looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
Why you should attend
Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights
Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting
By attending this programme you will:
Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied
Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause
Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements
Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent
Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses
* Clarify* Clarify the distinction between best endeavours' and reasonable endeavours' essential terminology in commercial contracts
Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities
Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses and how they can be used to manage your exposure.
Who Should Attend:
In house lawyers
Solicitors in private practice
Commercial directors and managers
Contracts managers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xwc3vv/drafting
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005720/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
