Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drafting and Negotiating International Commercial Contracts" conference to their offering.

This two-day interactive course is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements, and cross-border transactions. This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.

This seminar is not jurisdiction specific, and is as such ideal for individuals working in international practice.

This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:

Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal

Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts

Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute

Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner

Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts

Examine key types of international commercial agreements

Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements

Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal.

Who Should Attend:

Solicitors

In-house counsel

Trainee solicitors

Attorneys

Lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Directors

Sales personnel

Operational managers

Business development managers

