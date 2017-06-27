Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drafting and Negotiating International Commercial Contracts" conference to their offering.
This two-day interactive course is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements, and cross-border transactions. This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.
This seminar is not jurisdiction specific, and is as such ideal for individuals working in international practice.
This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:
Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal
Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts
Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute
Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner
Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your contracts
Examine key types of international commercial agreements
Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements
Plan in order to better negotiate a value-added deal.
Who Should Attend:
Solicitors
In-house counsel
Trainee solicitors
Attorneys
Lawyers
Commercial and contract managers
Directors
Sales personnel
Operational managers
Business development managers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zq45dr/drafting_and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005724/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Commercial Law