HyperX continues global support of tournaments with PGL offline qualifiers, PGL Major Krakow 2017 Championship Group Stages and PGL Major hosted at the TAURON Arena in Krakow, Poland

HyperX, a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced HyperX is the official keyboard sponsor of PGL CS:GO Major Krakow 2017. This sponsorship demonstrates HyperX's commitment to the eSports community as it has sponsored 9 out of the last 11 CS:GO Majors including the record breaking Atlanta Majors earlier this year.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005522/en/

HyperX Sponsors PGL Major Krakow 2017 Championship. HyperX is a global leader in eSports and the gaming community. (Photo: Business Wire)

The offline qualifiers will be taking place at PGL Studios in Bucharest, Romania on June 29th -July 2nd with teams fighting for eight spots at the Group Stage of PGL Major on July 16th - 19th. The Group Stage winners join the Krakow Majors' eight legend teams to battle it out for $1,000,000 and the Major Champions' title at TAURON Arena in Krakow, Poland. Numerous HyperX sponsored teams will be competing for the million dollar prize pool including: SK Gaming, G2, Natus Vincere, Cloud9, Team Liquid, Renegades and more. For a chance to meet HyperX pros, stop by the HyperX onsite booth. Fans will have the opportunity to try out HyperX accessories including the soon to be released Alloy Elite keyboard, along with experiencing award-winning HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards and mice. HyperX accessories will be available for purchase at the PGL Majors.

"We are thrilled to partner with PGL for the Krakow Majors to continue our longstanding eSports commitment to the Counter Strike community," said Annie L. Gerard, Global Strategic Marketing Manager, HyperX. "With PGL's outstanding history of tournament success, we anticipate this event to be one of the biggest Majors to date. As such, we're excited to reveal the latest and most luminous product offering yet, the HyperX Alloy Elite Keyboard to complete any gamer' set up for FPS domination."

"We have found a great partner in HyperX, who understands better than most that at this level of competition, anything less than excellence in tournament competition will just not cut it with players or fans. Their drive to create the best possible gaming experience matches our own drive to produce and broadcast the most entertaining CS:GO event imaginable. We are eager to unite our two brands and deliver on the promise made to fans that the PGL Major Krakow 2017 will deliver CS:GO like they've never seen before," said Silviu Stroie, CEO, PGL.

HyperX is an avid supporter of eSports and the gaming community, developing products designed specifically for FPS genres including the HyperX Cloud Revolver headset, which delivers a studio-grade sound stage that enables gamers to have more accurate sound, enhanced comfort and superior quality. With gaming headsets, keyboards. mice and mousepads, HyperX has everything a gamer needs to win.

About HyperX

The HyperX gaming division was born from Kingston Technology Company, Inc, the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components.

Join the global HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief We're All Gamers.

Editor's Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston's press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo and HyperX are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005522/en/

Contacts:

HyperX

Mark Tekunoff, 714-438-2791

mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

or

Walt & Company for HyperX

Carla Mancebo, 408-369-7200 x1049

cmancebo@walt.com