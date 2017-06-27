sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Major Shareholding Notification - Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Lazard Asset Management LLC

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):

Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal
Bank of New York - Global Custody
J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust

(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):

26 June 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

27 June 2017

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):

Increase from 4% to 5%

(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix):

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0005774855

Situation previous to the triggering transaction:
Number of Shares:
Number of Voting rights: 8,672,449

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Number of shares (Direct):

Number of voting rights:
Direct (xi):
Indirect (xii): 8,872,449

% of voting rights (x):
Direct:
Indirect: 5.028%

B. Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix, xx):
Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 8,872,449

Percentage of voting rights: 5.028%

(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):

Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder: N/A

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

(13). Additional information:

(14). Contact name:

Ms C Driscoll
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 2427

27 June 2017


