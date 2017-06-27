BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Major Shareholding Notification - Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )
Other (please specify): ( )
(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
Lazard Asset Management LLC
(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal
Bank of New York - Global Custody
J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust
(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):
26 June 2017
(6). Date on which issuer notified:
27 June 2017
(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):
Increase from 4% to 5%
(8). Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix):
Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0005774855
Situation previous to the triggering transaction:
Number of Shares:
Number of Voting rights: 8,672,449
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Number of shares (Direct):
Number of voting rights:
Direct (xi):
Indirect (xii): 8,872,449
% of voting rights (x):
Direct:
Indirect: 5.028%
B. Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Type of financial instrument:
Expiration date (xiii):
Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:
% of voting rights:
C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument:
Exercise price:
Expiration date (xvii):
Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):
Number of voting rights instrument refers to:
% of voting rights (xix, xx):
Nominal:
Delta:
Total (A + B + C):
Number of voting rights: 8,872,449
Percentage of voting rights: 5.028%
(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):
Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.
Proxy Voting:
(10). Name of the proxy holder: N/A
(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
(13). Additional information:
(14). Contact name:
Ms C Driscoll
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
(15). Contact telephone number:
020 7743 2427
27 June 2017