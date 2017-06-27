BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Major Shareholding Notification - Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Lazard Asset Management LLC



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal

Bank of New York - Global Custody

J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift

Mellon Trust

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust



(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):



26 June 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



27 June 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):



Increase from 4% to 5%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix):



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0005774855



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares:

Number of Voting rights: 8,672,449



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares (Direct):



Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi):

Indirect (xii): 8,872,449



% of voting rights (x):

Direct:

Indirect: 5.028%



B. Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix, xx):

Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 8,872,449



Percentage of voting rights: 5.028%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):



Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder: N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



(13). Additional information:



(14). Contact name:



Ms C Driscoll

For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 2427



27 June 2017

