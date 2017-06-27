Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements" conference to their offering.

Licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities and public or quasi public bodies for the development of new business prospects and for cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

It offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered by the licensor and the licensee when dealing with international licensing agreements generally and in particular when handling manufacture under licence and technology transfer agreements.

This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Who Should Attend:

In-house counsel

Trainee solicitors

Private practice lawyers

Lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Licensing executives with little or no experience of drafting and negotiating international licensing agreements

