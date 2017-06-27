Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES) announced today that Peter Higgins has joined the firm as a Partner and Portfolio Manager in the Ares Credit Group. Mr. Higgins will be based in London and will help lead the expansion of Ares' European leverage finance product offerings alongside the existing European Credit team. Mr. Higgins was most recently with BlueBay Asset Management, where he was Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager for its Global Leveraged Finance group. After graduating with a B.A. from Columbia University, he developed his global leveraged finance capabilities with positions in London and New York at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse First Boston and Prudential Securities.

"Peter brings significant experience and a proven track record to our team in London," said Blair Jacobson, Co-Head of European Credit in the Ares Credit Group. "His hire is consistent with Ares' continued focus on adding strong investment talent and bringing new credit product offerings to our clients in Europe and around the world."

"It is a tremendous opportunity for me to join the Ares team," said Mr. Higgins. "I am excited to continue to develop strategies that meet the needs of Ares' growing client base and leverage the strength of its credit group in Europe as well as the broader, global Ares Management platform."

About Ares Management, L.P.

Ares Management, L.P. is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $100 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017 and more than 15 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Management's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005274/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mendel Communications

Bill Mendel, 212-397-1030

bill@mendelcommunications.com

or

Investors:

Ares Management, L.P.

Carl Drake, 800-340-6497

cdrake@aresmgmt.com