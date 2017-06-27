Transplantation Market Size Worth $51.0 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 9.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalTransplantation Marketis expected to reach USD 51.0 billion by the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing incidence of organ failure has resulted in massive growth in the transplantation market. Rising demand for transplant products such as tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions is a major factor anticipated to boost growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and medical device companies have begun to concentrate on the development of advanced transplant products for management of organ failure.

Technological advancement in organ transplantation methods is another major factor supporting the market growth. The development of novel & improved transplant products such as tissue products and surgical instruments has majorly contributed to the expansion of the sector. In addition, introduction of advanced tissue products such as DeNovo NT Graft, ChondrofixOsteochondral Allograft, and DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane provides higher benefits during treatment. In addition, computerized support systems with advanced systems and software allow easy & effective maintenance of tissues. Thus, availability of such advanced techniques supports increase in the number of organ transplant procedures.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Tissue products segment was the largest revenue-generating amongst others due to escalating number of tissue and organ transplant procedures

Tissue products segment is also expected to grow at highest CAGR owing to advancement in transplantation products

Tissue transplant segment held the largest revenue share in the market, because of rising number of skin, bones, heart valves, cornea, tendons, nerves, and veins procedures worldwide

The transplant centers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of these centers for transplant procedures

The hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to a large number of transplant procedures performed in hospitals

North America was the leading regional sector in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure

was the leading regional sector in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure Existence of large number of research laboratories, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the North America region is the major factor contributing to its large share

region is the major factor contributing to its large share Some of the major players include AbbVie, Inc.; Arthrex, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Medtronic; Novartis AG; Stryker; 21st Century Medicine; BioLifeSolutions, Inc; Teva Pharmaceuticals; and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global transplantation market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Tissue products Immunosuppressive drugs Preservation solutions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Organ transplantation Tissue transplantation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Transplant centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



