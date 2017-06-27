Polyester Staple Fiber Market Estimated to Reach US$ 34,546.6 Mn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Polyester Staple Fiber for Apparels, Automotive, Home Furnishing, Filtration, Construction, Personal Care & Hygiene and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." According to the report, the global polyester staple fiber market was valued at US$ 23,167.8 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 34,546.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2025.

In the global cotton-dominated apparel market, polyester staple fiber (PSF) has emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the recent past. The major reasons behind its increasing demand are its inherent good quality and the premium fetched by blended yarn in international markets. Polyester staple fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as carpets and rugs, fiberfill and nonwoven fabrics, home furnishings, and apparels. Polyester staple fiber has emerged as the fastest growing fiber amongst all types of fibers. Polyester staple fiber is increasingly used in mattresses and pillows due to the various advantages it offers. Demand for specialty mattresses is rising due to the high consumer preference for eco-friendly and health-promoting products. This is augmenting the demand for hollow fibers and natural fibers. Flooring is a vital application of polyester staple fiber. It is one of the most important aspects of any building. One of the first decisions generally taken after purchasing a new property, either residential or commercial, is the type of flooring to be used. Various types of floorings are available in the market. These include carpets and rugs, vinyl and rubber floor coverings, tiles, hardwood flooring, and laminate floor coverings. Increase in the number of residential and commercial buildings is estimated to boost the demand for polyester staple fiber across the globe.

The global polyester staple fiber market has been segmented into type, origin, and end-use. In terms of type, the global polyester staple fiber market has been divided into solid fiber and hollow fiber. Solid polyester staple fiber is considered the leading polyester staple fiber with total global consumption of 10,704 kilo tons in 2016. Consumption of solid fiber is expected to increase at CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period. Solid polyester staple fiber is further segmented into semi-dull optical white, bright optical white, black doped dyed, colored dope dyed, others semi-dull, and others bright. In terms of origin, the global polyester staple fiber is segmented into virgin, recycled and blend of virgin & recycled.

In terms of end-use, the global polyester staple fiber has been divided into apparel, automotive, home furnishing, filtration, construction, personal care & hygiene, and others (toys, wadding, etc.). Apparel was the largest end-use segment of the global polyester staple fiber market with total consumption of 3,365 kilo tons in 2016. It was followed by home furnishing and personal care & hygiene. In the forecast period the revenue from the home furnishing and personal care & hygiene end use segment would rise at a CAGR of 4.75% and 4.71% respectively.

Major players in the polyesters staple fiber market are Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, ICI Pakistan Limited, XINDA Corp, Komal Fibres, Bombay Dyeing, Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd., and Ganesha Ecosphere.

The polyester staple fiber market has been divided into the following segments.

Polyester Staple Fiber Market - Type Analysis

- Solid

Semi-dull Optical White

Bright Optical White

Black Dope Dyed

Colored Dope Dyed

Others Semi-dull

Others Bright

- Hollow

Polyester Staple Fiber Market - Origin Analysis

Virgin

Recycled

Blend of Virgin & Recycled

Polyester Staple Fiber Market - End-user Analysis

Apparel

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Personal Care & Hygiene

Others

Polyester Staple Fiber Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



