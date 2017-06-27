

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in June, while business confidence rose marginally, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 106.4 in June from 105.4 in May. Economists had expected the index to increase to 105.8.



The opinions and expectations of consumers regarding the economic situation of the country improved in June.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index rose to 106.4 in June from 106.2 in the prior month.



Among components, manufacturing confidence strengthened to 107.3 in June from 106.9 in May. Similarly, confidence improved in construction, market services and retail trade.



