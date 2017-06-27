Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for Lawyers" conference to their offering.
Boost your influence across the business to control and protect against legal risk
Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate having a wide range of techniques at your finger tips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.
This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically developed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.
The key skills developed:
Leadership
Negotiation
Influence and impact
Persuasion
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for all in-house and private practice lawyers who would like to improve their performance through enhanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills.
Agenda:
Day one
Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients
Impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators
Determining and building trust for results
Influence and persuasion to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations
Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver
Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers
Day two
Successful advanced negotiations Objectives and strategy negotiations - internal and external
Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success
Pre-negotiation tools for effective time saving preparation
Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority
Coaching for performance
Immediate action
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h5kkh7/influencing
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005730/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Professional Development and Training, Legal