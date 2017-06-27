Shenzhen Qianhai Fortune Valley Capital Management seeking acquisition targets

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Qianhai Fortune Valley Capital Management Co., Ltd (FVC), providing one-stop service of resource integration and project finance for Chinese listed companies in the field of Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP), is a private investment fund manager registered in Asset Management Association of China with registration No.P1015259.

FVC represents a listed company, which focuses on water treatment in environmental industry as its strategic plans, to seek Acquisition Targets (Target)with thebelow requirements:

I. Industry Requirements

Target should be in the environmental water treatmentindustry.

II. Technical Requirements

Target shall meet at least one of the following conditions:

Field: design, construction and/or operation of water-related projects within the areas of seawater & brackish water desalination, municipal, rural and industrial waste-water treatment;

Technology: proprietary technology and production capacity for the advanced equipment or chemicals used for water treatment industry; proprietary technology of membrane and water treatment;

Products: The relevant products of the target company are applied to water treatment, battery, and energy, optical and medical field.

III. Operation Scale Requirements

The business scope of the Target shall meet the following basic requirements:

The profit of most recent fiscal year of the Target is positive, and the ratio of liabilities to assets ( RLTA) is less than 75% in principle;

For domestic Targets , the operating income of most recent fiscal year is not less than RMB200 million ;

For overseas Targets , the operating income of most recent fiscal year is not less than RMB500 million ;

Companies that do not reach the above scale are not considered in principle;

The above threshold limits and requirements could be loweredwhen the target: has its unique technology, or has high technology, or can lead the development of the industry, upgrade of products, and expand market rapidly, or is a high-tech enterprise that RLTA is less than 80%.

Besides seeking the suitable acquisition targets for our client, we are looking for qualified investors with interests in Chinese PPP projects. Please contact us for further information.