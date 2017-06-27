Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Understanding, Negotiating and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts" conference to their offering.

The accelerated pace of change in the oil and gas industry make this one of the world's most challenging and complex sectors in which to understand, draft and negotiate contracts.

This unique 3-day programme focusing on current practice and developments in the oil and gas industry will serve as either a comprehensive introduction for newcomers or a useful update/refresher for those with experience in the industry.

Part One Deals with the different types of agreements that are in common use. The expert speakers will guide participants through the various contracts focusing on understanding the key issues together with drafting techniques.

Part Two Takes a closer look at general contract terms terms which are common to all types of agreements and have an enormous impact.

Part Three Focuses on negotiation skills with specific reference to and case studies based on oil and gas industry contracts.

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers, procurement managers, contract managers, contract analysts, contract engineers representing international petroleum companies, contractors and sub-contractors to the petroleum industry together with host governments.

