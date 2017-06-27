

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares recouped early losses to trade flat on Tuesday as miners advanced, helping investors shrug off mixed trading updates from Carpetright and Debenhams.



Investors were also digesting the Bank of England's bi-annual Financial Stability Report accompanied by remarks by Governor Mark Carney.



In economic releases, a gauge of U.K. consumer confidence deteriorated notably in the wake of hung parliament, survey results from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research showed. The headline consumer sentiment index dropped to 106.9 in June, its second-lowest level since the summer of 2013.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,444 in late opening deals after hitting as low as 7,411 in early trade.



Department store Debenhams tumbled 3.5 percent after it reported falling sales in the 15 weeks to 17 June amid volatile trading, sparking fears about a slowdown in consumer spending. Marks & Spencer Group lost over 2 percent while Next Plc slid half a percent.



However, floor coverings retailer Carpetright soared 8 percent after the company said it saw a 'positive trading momentum re-established in second half'.



Travel and leisure firm TUI declined 2.5 percent after Barclays cut its target price on the stock.



Mining stocks rallied after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made a strong defense of his signature program aimed at bolstering the country's new economy.



Antofagasta, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Glencore climbed 2-3 percent.



