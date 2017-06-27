Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from June 19, 2017 until June 23, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Notification of share buyback transactions from June 19 until June 23, 2017 Issuer Issuer's identification

code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code

of financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average acquisition

price Identification code

of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.23 FR0000130577 14 732 67,22114513 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.23 FR0000130577 67 996 67,29015516 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.23 FR0000130577 9 153 67,22924943 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.22 FR0000130577 15 000 67,49632200 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.22 FR0000130577 73 589 67,46647760 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.22 FR0000130577 2 500 67,50109600 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.22 FR0000130577 7 500 67,49774133 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.21 FR0000130577 15 000 67,59571333 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.21 FR0000130577 37 741 67,55996052 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.21 FR0000130577 2 500 67,60967600 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.21 FR0000130577 7 500 67,59676533 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.20 FR0000130577 45 000 68,19722689 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.19 FR0000130577 98 67,60000000 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.19 FR0000130577 9 916 67,58621117 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.19 FR0000130577 125 67,60000000 TRQX TOTAL 308 350 67,54397551

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

