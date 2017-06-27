sprite-preloader
27.06.2017
27.06.2017 | 12:46
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Dermatoscopes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Canfield Scientific, Dermlite, FotoFinder Systems, HEINE Optotechnik & Optilia Instruments

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dermatoscopes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global dermatoscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Dermatoscopes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing importance of dermatology in cosmetic industry. The growth in skin related treatments in cosmetic dermatology field has demonstrated a huge development in dermatology market. Cosmetic surgeries are gradually expanding, allowing the dermatoscopes market to grow.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing usage in diagnostic procedures. The diagnostic accuracy for melanoma is considerably better with those specialists who are experts in the field of dermatoscopy than with those who do not have any specialized training in the same. There is a considerable improvement in the sensitivity or detection of the malignant melanomas with specialists trained in dermatoscopy, as well as specificity or percentages of non-melanomas diagnosed correctly as compared with the traditional clinical naked eye examination.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low compliance to digital dermatoscopy follow-up. Digital dermatoscopic monitoring has demonstrated the best method for early diagnosis of melanomas. The reason of its success lies within the fact that this method makes it possible to record an image which can be used to compare with the subsequent findings collected in follow-up tests. By comparing these conditions subtle changes in a lesion can be detected and evaluated with ease.

Key vendors

  • Canfield Scientific
  • Dermlite
  • FotoFinder Systems
  • HEINE Optotechnik
  • Optilia Instruments

Other prominent vendors

  • AMD Global Telemedicine
  • Caliber I.D.
  • Dino-Lite
  • Firefly Global
  • ILLUCO Corporation
  • Kawe
  • Opticlar
  • Rudolf Rieste
  • Welch Allyn

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9vb9c/global

