Research and Markets - Global Dermatoscopes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Canfield Scientific, Dermlite, FotoFinder Systems, HEINE Optotechnik & Optilia Instruments

The global dermatoscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is growing importance of dermatology in cosmetic industry. The growth in skin related treatments in cosmetic dermatology field has demonstrated a huge development in dermatology market. Cosmetic surgeries are gradually expanding, allowing the dermatoscopes market to grow.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing usage in diagnostic procedures. The diagnostic accuracy for melanoma is considerably better with those specialists who are experts in the field of dermatoscopy than with those who do not have any specialized training in the same. There is a considerable improvement in the sensitivity or detection of the malignant melanomas with specialists trained in dermatoscopy, as well as specificity or percentages of non-melanomas diagnosed correctly as compared with the traditional clinical naked eye examination.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low compliance to digital dermatoscopy follow-up. Digital dermatoscopic monitoring has demonstrated the best method for early diagnosis of melanomas. The reason of its success lies within the fact that this method makes it possible to record an image which can be used to compare with the subsequent findings collected in follow-up tests. By comparing these conditions subtle changes in a lesion can be detected and evaluated with ease.

Key vendors



Canfield Scientific

Dermlite

FotoFinder Systems

HEINE Optotechnik

Optilia Instruments



Other prominent vendors



AMD Global Telemedicine

Caliber I.D.

Dino-Lite

Firefly Global

ILLUCO Corporation

Kawe

Opticlar

Rudolf Rieste

Welch Allyn



