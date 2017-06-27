

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices increased at a steady pace in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in May, the same rate of rise as in April. The measure has been rising since October last year.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 9.2 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively in May from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 6.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices showed no variations in May, after a 0.3 percent drop in the preceding month.



