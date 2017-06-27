Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Role of the Senior HR Manager" conference to their offering.
This programme has been specifically designed for those HR professionals who operate at, or aspire to operate at, a senior level within their businesses. It's specifically for those who work closely with senior and operational decision-makers across their businesses.
This two-day programme focuses on the role of the HR manager with senior accountability and responsibilities for the effective deployment of the human resource, the most expensive asset within a business. This event includes case study activities based on a business scenario encouraging the participants to apply strategic thinking to the HR agenda, identifying potential, mitigating risk and planning for the future direction of the business.
Who Should Attend:
- HR directors
- Group HR managers
- Senior HR business partners
- HR controllers
- HR managers and senior HR professionals
Agenda:
Module 1: Operating at a strategic level as a Senior HR Manager
Module 2: Raising your commercial and financial awareness
Module 3: Promoting the value of the human resource to corporate vision and mission, strategic objectives and goals
Module 4: Influencing stakeholders and key decision-makers: raising the profile of your HR function
Module 5: Bringing the outside in: Research and external networking and its value
Module 6: Driving cultural change programmes from the top down
Module 7: Implementing your strategies through change management
Module 8: Moving your HR team from reactive to proactive
Workshop: Personal action plans
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wggppn/the_role_of_the
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005744/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Personnel and Human Resources