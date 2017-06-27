Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Role of the Senior HR Manager" conference to their offering.

This programme has been specifically designed for those HR professionals who operate at, or aspire to operate at, a senior level within their businesses. It's specifically for those who work closely with senior and operational decision-makers across their businesses.

This two-day programme focuses on the role of the HR manager with senior accountability and responsibilities for the effective deployment of the human resource, the most expensive asset within a business. This event includes case study activities based on a business scenario encouraging the participants to apply strategic thinking to the HR agenda, identifying potential, mitigating risk and planning for the future direction of the business.

Who Should Attend:

HR directors

Group HR managers

Senior HR business partners

HR controllers

HR managers and senior HR professionals

Agenda:

Module 1: Operating at a strategic level as a Senior HR Manager

Module 2: Raising your commercial and financial awareness

Module 3: Promoting the value of the human resource to corporate vision and mission, strategic objectives and goals

Module 4: Influencing stakeholders and key decision-makers: raising the profile of your HR function

Module 5: Bringing the outside in: Research and external networking and its value

Module 6: Driving cultural change programmes from the top down

Module 7: Implementing your strategies through change management

Module 8: Moving your HR team from reactive to proactive

Workshop: Personal action plans

