SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that it has again teamed with LG to enable wireless charging in the electronics giant's flagship smartphones. The IDT® market-leading wireless power chips are integrated into the sleek new LG G6 state-of-the-art feature-rich models. IDT's advanced wireless power technology includes all of the hardware and software needed to efficiently charge mobile devices with any charger deploying both WPC Qi® technology and AirFuel Inductive standards.

"LG's return to integrating wireless power into its smartphones is another indicator that this technology has crossed the chasm of technology adoption and become a feature consumers expect," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Mobile Power and Sensing Division. "Beyond convenience, wireless power contributes to the robustness and waterproofing of the G6 design."

The IDT wireless power receiver offers best-in-industry integration, efficiency, and solution area. The device is based on a flexible 32-bit ARM® M0 core architecture that has allowed LG to optimize wireless charging performance.

IDT is the leader in wireless power innovation and product shipments. The company offers expertise and experience in leading edge, best-in-class efficient, wireless power transmitters and receivers. To get more information, visit www.IDT.com/go/wirelesspower or contact your local IDT sales representative.

