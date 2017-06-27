CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced that Optymyze Sales Performance™ was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist.

Honored as a finalist for Best Platform as a Service, Optymyze Sales Performance includes sales performance management (SPM) applications for managing sales compensation, sales operations, sales people, and sales financials, plus sales data management, sales process automation, sales planning, and advanced sales analytics capabilities that allow non-technical users to very rapidly create and deploy custom sales force automation applications.

"Today's sales organizations are demanding a single platform that combines the capabilities of sales compensation, sales performance, and sales force automation solutions," said Optymyze president and CEO Mark Stiffler. "Optymyze Sales Performance uniquely automates the management of all aspects of sales operations through a highly extensible platform as a service. Being recognized as a CODiE Awards finalist is a testament to Optymyze's ability to both innovate the sales space and meet the needs of our customers."

Recognizing product excellence for more than 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA.

Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration on July 25 in San Francisco. Details about the finalists are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

Follow Optymyze at: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+