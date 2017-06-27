SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Shaker Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) is a Global Platinum sponsor of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"Shaker VJT technology combines selection science with predictive modeling to help recruiters improve the way they interact with and hire talent," said Marc Wenzel, vice president of business development for Shaker VJT. "As advocates for the value and importance of the candidate experience, working with Talent Board is a natural extension of our mission. The CandEs have created a community of interest for improving talent acquisition and we are honored to foster the sharing and learning this initiative stimulates."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

Gerry Crispin, board member of Talent Board and principal and chief navigator at CareerXroads, shared, "Shaker VJT continues to dedicate time and resources to improving the candidate experience and supporting Talent Board's efforts. We're delighted to welcome Shaker VJT back as part of the 2017 CandE Awards."

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Shaker

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.