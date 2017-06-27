Kyriba Client Wins "Top Treasury Team 2017" from Treasury Today

Kyriba Corp., the global leader in cloud-based treasury, cash and risk management solutions, today announced that its client, OpenText, was awarded the HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER of Treasury Today's Top Treasury Team Award for Overall Excellence in the 2017 Adam Smith Awards.

Demonstrating its ability to improve efficiency, reduce costs and cut cycle times with treasury process automation, the modern treasury team also managed several acquisitions during the same time period.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Adam Smith Awards is firmly established as the ultimate industry benchmark for exceptional achievement in corporate treasury. The Adam Smith Awards recognize the very best and brightest across the industry.

"We are honored to be awarded the 'Top Treasury Team 2017'," said Jon Burkhead, Director of Global Treasury at Open Text. "Automating treasury functions enabled our team to unlock real quantitative returns on our investment and better streamline our banking relationships and processes."

"The challenge of driving growth at an organization takes a strong, agile team aided by technology," said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "Congratulations to the team at OpenText for prevailing against the competition and revealing how automating cash management and payments operations can lead to greater strategic functions."

