Frost & Sullivan Commends Dimension Data for Leveraging its Expertise in Systems Integration to Create Compelling Business Outcomes for Clients

Dimension Data recognized as the 2017 Global Systems Integration Company of the Year

SANTA CLARA, California, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the global systems integration market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Dimension Data as its 2017 Global Systems Integration Company of the Year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528072/Frost_Sullivan_Dimension_Data_2017.jpg

Frost & Sullivan points out Dimension Data's expertise in consulting, technical support, and managed services, and its focus on integrating services, applications, and infrastructure to speed time to market, optimize costs, reduce risks, simplify interoperability, and improve operational control. Dimension Data also stands out for its ability to tie together technologies in an increasingly digitized environment. For instance, in healthcare, it is improving emergency response times and patient services through innovative communications and mobility solutions and has helped improve patient outcomes using video for better communication. The company also has excellent partnering skills: It is one of Cisco's largest collaboration partners, and is one of the biggest providers of visual communications solutions globally.

"Dimension Data has achieved distinction on the strength of its exceptional services," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Nancy Jamison. "Dimension Data's consultative approach enables it to translate customers' business needs into business outcomes, backed by strategic IT plans and architecture plans for achieving those outcomes. It understands that one size does not fit all but still manages to provide a one-stop shop for customers. It is able to do this through its tight partnerships with suppliers, as well as its relationship with the NTT Group (its parent company) and its sister companies."

Dimension Data has leveraged 34 years of accrued expertise in the systems integration market to offer end-to-end, cloud-enabled, hybrid IT services. The company has more than 30,000 employees globally, marquee technology partners in core business areas, and a growing cadre of partners in emerging technologies, making it a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies. It offers a full life cycle of services , and flexible deployment models (on-premise, in private or public clouds, and hybrid) that match clients' service consumption patterns and allow them to scale up. As a result, the company is a trusted advisor in each key area of the business, including data center architecture consulting, digital and network services, customer experience and collaboration, end-user computing, and security. In addition, it has rapidly expanded its base of long-term customers and achieved high customer satisfaction ratings across these core areas.

For its excellence in growth, innovation and leadership, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Dimension Data for its visionary leadership in the systems integration market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Dimension Data

Dimension Data believes technology helps organisations achieve great things. As a member of the NTT Group, we accelerate our clients' ambitions through digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud,digital workplace, and cybersecurity. With a turnover of USD7.4 billion, offices inmore than50 countries, and more than 30,000 employees, we deliver wherever our clients are at every stage of their technology journeys.We're proud to be the Official Technology Partner of Amaury Sport Organisation, whichorganisesthe Tour de France, and the title partner of the cycling team, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka. Visit us athttp://www.dimensiondata.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

samantha.park@frost.com

+1.210.247.2426