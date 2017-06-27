Research and Markets - Global Glyoxal Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Amzole, BASF, Hubei Hongyuan, ChinaChemNet & Silver Fern Chemicals

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Glyoxal Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global glyoxal market to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Glyoxal Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shale gas boom in North America. Recently, the shale revolution has led to the high production of oil and natural gas in the US. This revolution is the result of technological development in oil and natural gas production, such as, a new combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. This technological advancement has enabled the manufacturing of plentiful oil and gas in the US. Also, the US is benefitted by the accessibility of domestic energy resources, which reduces the country's dependence on imported energy.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is positive impact of expanding population on the leather market. The global population is growing exponentially and reached approximately 7.5 billion in 2016. The top 20 countries by population include China, India, the US, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Mexico, Japan, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Egypt, Germany, Iran, Turkey, Congo, and Thailand. By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion. The global population is rising due to several reasons such as reduced rate, better medical facilities, increased lifespan, and decreasing child mortality.



Key vendors



Amzole

BASF

Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology

ChinaChemNet

Silver Fern Chemicals



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3lddp/global_glyoxal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716