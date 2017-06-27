Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage offers guests a charming experience in the city of La Seyne sur Mer

Hilton™ announced the opening of Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage, Curio Collection by Hilton today. The hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the collection of one-of-a-kind independent hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality. As the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the region of Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur, the hotel joins a collection of more than 35 distinctive, upper upscale hotels and resorts around the world.

Situated in a historic 19th century building, Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage is perched above the breathtaking beach of Les Sablettes in the coastal city of La Seyne sur Mer. With 75 fully refurbished guest rooms and suites, including a 200-square-meter Presidential Suite with sweeping sea-views, the hotel's décor is a clever mix of modern and classic elements to pay homage to the building's legacy.

In addition to soaking up the pristine private, sandy beach and the charming shops and restaurants of Promenade Jean Charcot, guests can also delve into the culture and history of the city of Toulon just 10km away, immersing themselves in the lush greenery of Port-Cros National Park and facing all heights with cable car shuttles to Mont Faron.

"Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage is the latest hotspot on the stunning and historic French Riviera, offering guests a truly unforgettable and unique experience to unwind and explore everything this remarkable location has to offer," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "As we continue to expand our distinctive Curio Collection we are delighted to debut our first property in France, and soon to open property in Paris."

With three onsite restaurants Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage offers guests memorable dining experiences catering to all palates:

La Galerie:

Guests can cosy up and start their day at the La Galerie with a locally sourced breakfast and lunch, or snack all day long with both indoor and outdoor seating. Le Navigateur: Blending seafood and traditional specialties, guests can taste the flavors of the Mediterranean with seafood platters, grilled fish and an array of traditional dishes while relaxing on the beautiful terrace and taking in the vast sea views.

Blending seafood and traditional specialties, guests can taste the flavors of the Mediterranean with seafood platters, grilled fish and an array of traditional dishes while relaxing on the beautiful terrace and taking in the vast sea views. Horizon: The gastronomic ambience provides a relaxed and intimate atmosphere combined with traditional French cuisine infused with a Mediterranean twist.

Guests can replenish at the city's first Spa des Sablettes by Nuxe, offering a number of massages and facial treatments, as well as indoor/outdoor pools, a hammam, sauna, whirlpool and a relaxing terrace. The fitness center also features the latest cardio equipment and elliptical machines.

The spacious rooms and suites offer optimal comfort, including a leather travel chest containing complimentary soft mini-bar items, an espresso machine, and an open bathroom complete with complementary products. As an added unique benefit, each room features a spyglass to discover boats out on the open sea.

The hotel offers one of the largest ballroom's in the city with picturesque views, holding more than 350 guests. Well established as wedding planners, Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage are reputable leaders in the regions wedding market, making the hotel the perfect fit for weddings. Additionally, three meeting rooms are available holding up to 600 guests when combined for any special event or gathering.

"Our historic hotel provides a truly spectacular location combining sun, sea and mountains that the south of France is famous for," said Stephane Lelièvre, owner, Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage. "We look forward to welcoming guests and are delighted to provide authentic experiences and one-of-a-kind discoveries in La Seyne sur Mer like a dream where time stands still."

Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors®. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in and choose their room. To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Hilton Honors Points* per night from June 27, 2017 through December 27, 2017, when booking directly with Hilton.

Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage, Curio Collection by Hilton is located at 575 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, La Seyne sur Mer, 83500. For more information, or to make a reservation, telephone: +33 4941 70000 or visit here to book. Media may access high-resolution images and additional information about Grand Hotel Des Sablettes Plage, Curio Collection by Hilton here More information on recent and upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton openings is available at news.curio.com/openings.

