Cyara, the market-leading provider of omnichannel customer experience testing and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of five new senior management members. The appointments come after Cyara experienced a 70% year-on-year growth in its SaaS product sales.

Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara, commented, "Companies are increasingly looking to differentiate themselves with great customer experiences. In order to do this, they need to innovate quickly and delivery high quality experiences at scale. We are honored to partner with some of the world's leading companies to help them increase development velocity, drive efficiency and reduce defects in their customer experience journeys across all their voice and digital channels."

Mark Verbeck has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, based in Silicon Valley, and tasked with transforming Cyara's finance, HR, and IT operations to enable the company to scale.

Also based in Silicon Valley, Linda Chen has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, and will be dedicated to growing Cyara's presence both in the US and globally as the company looks to continue its significant growth in customer acquisition.

Australia-based Geoff Willshire is moving into the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer, after having served as Cyara's Vice President of New Product Development for four years. As CInO, Geoff will lead the formulation of strategies and innovative technologies to develop new capabilities for Cyara.

In Silicon Valley, Mike Monegan has been appointed Vice President of Product Management, and brings extensive experience and domain knowledge in the call center sector to drive Cyara's product management process optimization and strategy.

Amy Hudson, who brings years of consulting and strategic planning experience, including a four-year term at Accenture, has been appointed Cyara's Global Head of Domain Consulting, assisting customers with long-term strategies and product optimization.

The five appointments follow significant global business growth. In March 2016, Cyara secured US$25 million in Series A funding to scale the business and accelerate the company's fast growth.

For more information about Cyara, please visit www.cyara.com.

About Cyara

As the global, market-leading provider of an omnichannel CX assurance platform, Cyara was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in CRM Customer Service and Customer Support in 2015. Every day, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer experiences for voice and digital channels at scale while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects for the world's most recognizable brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005639/en/

Contacts:

Cyara

Simone Kovago, +61490399316

simone.kovago@cyara.com