DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - June 27, 2017) - Measured Progress, a leader in K-12 assessment solutions, and MetaMetrics ® , developer of the widely adopted Lexile ® Framework for Reading and Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, are partnering to help educators use test results to make insightful instructional decisions.

eMPower Assessments' by Measured Progress provide a new summative and interim assessment solution for grades 3-8 in reading, writing and language, and mathematics. Built to college and career readiness standards, eMPower is the only assessment with a direct, predictive connection to the SAT ® Suite of Assessments.

The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks from MetaMetrics each use one scale to measure student skills and link to instructional materials, giving teachers the ability to choose materials targeted for each student's current learning needs. Using Lexile measures helps educators and families select reading materials that challenge students without frustrating them to develop their reading abilities. Similarly, Quantile measures help teachers target mathematics instruction for each student's specific needs.

Including these measures on eMPower score reports provides additional useful information for educators, linking assessment performance with student skill level and, in turn, with appropriate instructional goals and resources.

"We're excited about the potential this partnership brings," said Malbert Smith, III, Ph.D., the CEO, president, and co-founder of MetaMetrics. "Measured Progress is one of the premier assessment companies, with a dedication to improving student learning that meshes with our own mission to improve education for learners of every age and ability level. We're happy to join Measured Progress to provide strong data for instructional decision making through their new program, eMPower Assessments."

Available to districts and states for up to three administrations per year, including the option for use as a state's accountability program, the eMPower solution measures achievement growth within and across years. At grade 8, eMPower reports scores on the eMPower score scale and predicts scores on the SAT Suite of Assessments. This powerful link provides early insight into college and career readiness, using the College Board's College and Career Readiness Benchmarks.

"Our mission is to develop innovative assessment solutions to help improve teaching and learning," said Steve Ferrara, Senior Advisor for Measurement Solutions at Measured Progress. "So we're especially pleased to add the powerful support for instruction that the Lexile and Quantile Frameworks provide. Educators and parents have long relied on these measures to help identify appropriate levels of instructional materials. The ability to link performance on eMPower Assessments with decisions about what to teach next -- and at what level -- represents a great benefit for students."

School districts that implemented the first eMPower interim assessments this spring have already received Lexile and Quantile information with their students' score reports. One of the first districts to implement the assessments is LeRoy Community Unit School District #2 in Illinois. "Having Lexile and Quantile measures available on eMPower score reports helps teachers know where to focus their future instruction in the classroom," says Jeff Baughman, principal of LeRoy Junior-Senior High School. "It's also an invaluable tool for parents and students to help them select appropriate reading and mathematics support materials."

About Measured Progress

Measured Progress, a not-for-profit organization, is a pioneer in authentic, standards-based assessments. For more than 30 years, we have been connecting the K-12 educational community with innovative and flexible assessment solutions. Our goal is to provide meaningful information about student progress to improve teaching and learning.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is focused on improving education for learners of all ages and ability levels. The organization develops scientific measures of academic achievement and complementary technologies that link assessment results with real-world instruction. MetaMetrics' products and services for reading (The Lexile® Framework for Reading, El Sistema Lexile® para Leer), mathematics (The Quantile® Framework for Mathematics) and writing (The Lexile® Framework for Writing) provide unique insights about academic ability and the potential for growth, enabling individuals to achieve their goals at every stage of development. Connect with the organization at: http://blog.lexile.com.

