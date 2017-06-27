Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 540502-2930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartún 25, 105 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) KVB 17 1221 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028926 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Single payment of principal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 28.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 139985 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD ISK 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit ISK 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount ISK 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time ISK 2.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, June 20, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Thursday, December 21, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Thursday, December 21, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate Pre-determined interests -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Actual/360, ISMA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information None -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðst öð hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued No interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------