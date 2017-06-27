The Canadian province's first pilot solar park will be built by local hydropower producer and utility Hydro-Quebec. The region is also preparing to support solar distributed generation through net metering.

The Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MENR) has unveiled the first action plan of the 2030 Energy Policy, which was launched in April 2016 and was then approved by the local National Assembly through the Act to implement the 2030 Energy Policy and to amend various legislative provisions in December of last year.

The action plan 2017-20120 is a package of 42 measures that is expected to help the Canadian province's transition to clean energy over the next three years.

According to the MENR's document, large-scale solar, which was an option that was never seriously considered by the local government to date, will now become part of the province's energy mix. The MENR announced that a first pilot solar park will be built by Hydro-Quebec, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...