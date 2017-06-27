sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.06.2017 | 13:09
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 27

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Long Term Incentive Plan

At its meeting on 26 June 2017, the Remuneration Committee confirmed the awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares.

The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 23 June 2017, being £10.34 for 'A' shares and £1.034 (notionally) for 'B' shares.

An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale which may result in less than the full award vesting.

NAME OF DIRECTOR/OR PDMRNO OF A SHARES GRANTED (80%)NO OF B SHARES GRANTED (20%)NO OF 'A' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASSNO OF 'B' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS
James Douglas25,10662,7650.07%0.07%
Simon Emeny36,59591,4890.11%0.10%
Richard Fuller11,80829,5210.04%0.03%
Jonathon Swaine15,57438,9360.05%0.04%
Simon Dodd12,76531,9140.04%0.04%

Enquiries:
Séverine Garnham
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073


© 2017 PR Newswire