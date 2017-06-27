FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 27
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Long Term Incentive Plan
At its meeting on 26 June 2017, the Remuneration Committee confirmed the awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below.
All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares.
The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 23 June 2017, being £10.34 for 'A' shares and £1.034 (notionally) for 'B' shares.
An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale which may result in less than the full award vesting.
|NAME OF DIRECTOR/OR PDMR
|NO OF A SHARES GRANTED (80%)
|NO OF B SHARES GRANTED (20%)
|NO OF 'A' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS
|NO OF 'B' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS
|James Douglas
|25,106
|62,765
|0.07%
|0.07%
|Simon Emeny
|36,595
|91,489
|0.11%
|0.10%
|Richard Fuller
|11,808
|29,521
|0.04%
|0.03%
|Jonathon Swaine
|15,574
|38,936
|0.05%
|0.04%
|Simon Dodd
|12,765
|31,914
|0.04%
|0.04%
Enquiries:
Séverine Garnham
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073