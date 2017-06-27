FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Long Term Incentive Plan

At its meeting on 26 June 2017, the Remuneration Committee confirmed the awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares.

The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 23 June 2017, being £10.34 for 'A' shares and £1.034 (notionally) for 'B' shares.

An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale which may result in less than the full award vesting.

NAME OF DIRECTOR/OR PDMR NO OF A SHARES GRANTED (80%) NO OF B SHARES GRANTED (20%) NO OF 'A' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS NO OF 'B' SHARES AS A % OF ISSUED CLASS James Douglas 25,106 62,765 0.07% 0.07% Simon Emeny 36,595 91,489 0.11% 0.10% Richard Fuller 11,808 29,521 0.04% 0.03% Jonathon Swaine 15,574 38,936 0.05% 0.04% Simon Dodd 12,765 31,914 0.04% 0.04%

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073