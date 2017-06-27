Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills" conference to their offering.
This programme has been specifically designed to improve your ability to increase the impact HR has on the rest of the organisation. It will enable you to action new initiatives and approaches that leverage people power. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.
Who Should Attend:
HR professionals who want to add value to their HR function and be a high performing member of their senior management team, including:
- HR business partners
- HR managers
- HR controllers
Agenda:
Module 1 The HR business partner as a strategic partner
Module 2 Applying a consulting framework
Module 3 Providing challenge and supporting change
Module 4 Case studies and practical application
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjpzrd/developing_high
