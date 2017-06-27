Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills" conference to their offering.

This programme has been specifically designed to improve your ability to increase the impact HR has on the rest of the organisation. It will enable you to action new initiatives and approaches that leverage people power. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.

Who Should Attend:

HR professionals who want to add value to their HR function and be a high performing member of their senior management team, including:

HR business partners

HR managers

HR controllers

Agenda:

Module 1 The HR business partner as a strategic partner

Module 2 Applying a consulting framework

Module 3 Providing challenge and supporting change

Module 4 Case studies and practical application

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjpzrd/developing_high

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005757/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Consulting and Outsourcing