MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2014-2017 & 2025 - Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions Held a Dominant Share in 2016 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis By Type of Nutrition (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsions, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins & Minerals), By Dosage Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The MEA parenteral nutrition market is expected to reach USD 377.1 million by 2025

The MEA parenteral nutrition market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to various parameters such as presence of large pool of malnourished children, rising premature births, increasing adoption by healthcare settings for nutrient administration in chronically ill geriatric patients, and rising prevalence rate of cancer within the region.

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer unswervingly influences the use of parenteral nutrition across the globe. Parenteral nutrition helps in the administration of key vital nutrients that are useful in maintaining strength, energy, and hydration level in cancer patients, thus, acting a vital impact rendering driver expected to surge market growth over the forecast period.

Similarly, predominant existence of malnourished children and premature neonates that require these nutrients, is expected to further propel the growth. According to statistics published by the Knoema, a public data platform, the prevalence of the malnutrition in Middle East and North Africa in 2013 was around 6.04%, however, it has witnessed a decline over the period of time.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Single dose amino acid solutions held a dominant share in 2016. This dominance is governed by the influx of innovative products. In addition, these innovative formulations are more efficient and cause lesser adverse effects.

Intravenous lipid emulsions are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Drug delivery through lipid emulsion is expected to showcase promising results as it results in minimal adverse effects such as irritation, pain, and thrombophlebitis.

Bags dominated the Middle East parenteral nutrition market with more than 67.00% share in 2016. These packaging materials are easy to handle, transport, and are cost-efficient.

Vials are used for smaller concentration dose, often in hospital compounding. Increasing focus on customized treatment is likely to boost the usage of vials.

Saudi Arabia held largest share in MEA parenteral nutrition market in 2016. However, countries such as Kuwait , Oman , Lebanon , and Jordan are anticipated to gain remunerative share over the forecast period.

Key market players of the MEA parenteral nutrition industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter; Fresenius Kabi AG; Hospira Inc.; Qatar Pharma Factory; Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry; Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Co.; Alfa Laboratories; and Well Pharma.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. MEA Parenteral Nutrition: Nutrient Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. MEA Parenteral Nutrition: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. MEA Parenteral Nutrition: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer, Inc.(Hospira)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Qatar Pharma Factory

Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry

Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Co.

Alfa Laboratories

Well Pharma

SP S.A.R.L (Serum Product Group)

