Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference to their offering.
In such a highly regulated industry, understanding the key challenges of negotiation and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level is a complex topic. It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within the laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes.
Who Should Attend:
- In-house counsel and legal advisors
- Commercial and contract managers
- Business development managers
- Purchasing and procurement
- Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel
Agenda:
Day 1 MODULE 1: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ISSUES AFFECTING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY AGREEMENTS
- Intellectual property terms in collaboration and licensing agreements
- SPC's Supplementary Protection Certificates- Securing the full commercial potential of your product
- When does R&D infringe patents? Understanding the experimental use and Bolar provisions
- Third party IP rights Freedom to Operate' searches and implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements
MODULE 2: COMMERCIAL AND LEGAL ISSUES AFFECTING PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY AGREEMENTS
- Key issues in contract manufacturing agreements
- Key issues in co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements
- The EMA as a regulator for the pharmaceutical industry
Day 2 Using regulatory processes to define contractual obligations
- Key issues in clinical trials and related agreements
MODULE 3: COMPETITION LAW WORKSHOP
- Introduction to relevant EU competition law rules
- Current competition law issues
MODULE 4: WORKSHOP ON COLLABORATION AND R&D AGREEMENTS
- Negotiation of collaboration and licence agreements concerning pharmaceutical product
Day 3 MODULE 5: NEGOTIATION SKILLS IN THE PHARMA SECTOR
- The rise and rise of the negotiator
- Negotiate and succeed
- Structure for control
- Personal style and negotiation
- Practical exercise: Moving into engagement
- Influencing and persuasion
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcbzsx/drafting
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005768/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Pharmaceuticals, Commercial Law