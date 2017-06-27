

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $148.8 million, or $1.18 per share. This was higher than $140.6 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.93 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $148.8 Mln. vs. $140.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $1.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.38 to $4.50



