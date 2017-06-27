CALGARY, ALBERTA and HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Reference is made to the notice of each of the Annual meeting and the Special Meeting of shareholders (collectively, the "Meetings") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation") (HKSE: 2012) and the accompanying form of proxies, all dated May 22, 2017 (the "Notices").

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 22, 2017 (the "Circular").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Corporation is pleased to announce that all the resolutions, as set out in the Notices subject to the next following paragraph, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") by way of poll at the Meetings held on June 27, 2017 (Hong Kong time) and June 26, 2017 (Calgary time). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong share registrar of the Corporation, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Meetings.

Poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the Annual Meeting are set out below:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Voting RightsPresent at the Annual Meeting ----------------------- ----------------------- For Against --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- To fix the number of 851,336,868 225,000 851,561,868 directors to be elected at (99.97%) (0.03%) the Annual Meeting at eleven (11) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Number of Votes (%) Total Voting Rights Resolution Present at the Annual Meeting --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- For Withhold from voting --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. To elect the following directors for the ensuing year: --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Kwok Ping Sun 873,100,368 225,000 873,325,368 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (b) Michael J. Hibberd 873,080,438 244,930 873,325,368 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (c) Hong Luo 876,094,338 234,500 876,328,838 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (d) Qiping Men 876,091,338 234,530 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (e) Gloria Pui Yun Ho 876,080,938 244,930 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (f) Raymond S. Fong 876,100,868 225,000 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (g) Jeff Jingfeng Liu 876,100,868 225,000 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (h) Joanne Yan 876,091,338( 234,530 876,325,868 99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Linna Liu 876,081,338 244,530 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (j) Yi He 876,081,338 244,530 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (k) Xijuan Jiang 876,081,338 244,530 876,325,868 (99.97%) (0.03%) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Voting Rights Present at the Annual Meeting ------------------------- ------------------------- Withhold from For voting ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. To re-appoint Deloitte 876,103,86%) 225,000%) 876,328,868 LLP as the auditor of 8 (0.03 the Corporation for the (99.97 ensuing year and authorize the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration as such ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Voting Rights Present at the Annual Meeting ------------------------- ------------------------- For Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. To approve a proposal 870,741,13%) 5,587,730%) 876,328,868 for the Corporation to 8 (0.64 grant to the Board a (99.36 general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with un- issued Shares not exceeding twenty percent (20%) of its issued share capital, as more particularly described in the Circular ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Voting Rights Present at the Annual Meeting ------------------------- ------------------------- For Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. To approve a proposal 875,994,8%) 334,000%) 876,328,868 for the Corporation to 68 (0.04 grant to the Board a (99.96 general mandate to repurchase Shares not exceeding ten percent (10%) of its issued share capital, as more particularly described in the Circular ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the Special Meeting is set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Voting Rights Present at the Special Meeting ------------------------- ------------------------- For Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. To approve the grant 357,556,4%) 2,750,080%) 360,306,483 of 42,111,000 options to 03 (0.76 Mr. Kwok Ping Sun (99.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

As at the date of the Meetings, the total number of shares in issue of the Corporation was 5,558,336,358 Shares, out of which 67,511,000 Shares allotted on June 6, 2017 (being after the Record Date) do not entitle their Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the proposed ordinary resolutions at the Meetings, leaving 5,490,825,358 Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the Meetings.

There were no Shares of the Corporation entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against any of the proposed resolutions at the Annual Meeting. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Annual Meeting.

In respect of the Special Meeting, as stated in the Circular, Mr. Kwok Ping Sun ("Mr. Sun"), being the grantee, his associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) and all core connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Corporation are required to abstain from voting on the resolution regarding the grant of options to Mr. Sun.

As at the Record date, (i) Mr. Sun and his associates were interested in 1,272,202,500 Shares, representing approximately 22.89% of the total issued Shares as at the date hereof; and (ii) all core connected persons of the Corporation were interested in aggregate 116,534,818 Shares, representing approximately 2.1% of the total issued Shares as at the date hereof. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions at the Special Meeting is 4,102,088,040 Shares, representing approximately 73.8% of the total issued Shares as at the date hereof.

Save as disclosed herein, no other Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the Special Meeting under the Listing Rules. No Shareholders had stated any intention in the Circular to vote against any of the resolutions at the Special Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting the resolutions at the Special Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

CHANGES IN BOARD COMPOSITION

As mentioned in the announcement of the Corporation dated May 16, 2017, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Gerald F. Stevenson would not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting. Their terms as Director of the Corporation expired at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

Mr. Jeff Jingfeng Liu and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho were elected as independent non-executive Director and Executive Director respectively at the Annual Meeting. Their biographical details had been set out in the announcement of the Corporation dated May 16, 2017.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

