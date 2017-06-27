Think You Could Pen a Hit Song? Here's a Chance to Get Your BIC® Break

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Write and Shine competition launches

Singer/songwriter, 4Music TV host and YouTube sensation, Bethan Leadley has teamed up with Europe's leading stationery brand, BIC® to give one young budding lyricist a chance for their big break, just by putting pen to paper.

By getting lyrical with a BIC® 4 Colours' Shine pen, one talented UK songwriter aged 15-24 will go behind the scenes of the music industry for a week, working with producers, songwriters and musicians in a recording studio.

They will also join Bethan Leadley at The Big Feastival, where their song will be performed - or they could perform it themselves - on the main stage, alongside the likes ofOlly Murs, Louisa Johnson, Ella Eyre, Betsy and Frances.

The whole experience will be captured in a short film, which will be released along with the winning song on Bethan's YouTube channel, which has 23 million views and counting, as well as BIC's social channels.

All shortlisted entrants will also win day passes for them and a friend to The Big Feastival, where they can take part in songwriting workshops.

Bethan said: "I'm really excited about working with BIC® on this songwriting competition, because you don't even need to be a singer to enter. I think music and lyrics can be one of the truest forms of expression and it will be amazing to help an undiscovered talent shine."

The BIC® Write and Shine competition, which is being hosted on The My BIC Pen Facebook page, is open to anyone in the UK aged 15 to 24. Entries close at 11.59pm, Sunday 16 July 2017.

All entries need to be emailed to writeandshine@lucre.co.uk and include the entrants name, age, telephone number and original lyrics typed into the body of an email, plus a short video (.mov or MPEG.4 shot on an iPhone or Android) of the entrant stating their name, age, and what genre their song is, performing or reading their lyrics in tempo and showing their handwritten lyrics.

A team of songwriting experts lead by Danny Cope, Curriculum Leader: Popular Music and Songwriting at Leeds College of Music, Bethan and BIC will whittle the entries down to the best four, which will then be put to a public vote on The My BIC Pen Facebook page from Friday 4 to Friday 18 August 2017.

For further information on BIC® and its products or high res imagery please contact Chloe, Jack, Rhys or Ali on +44(0)20-8741-5900 or BIC@lucre.co.uk.