EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 27, 2017 SHARES



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 3,400,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 28, 2017.



Identifiers of SSH Communications Security Plc's share:



Trading code: SSH1V ISIN code: FI0009008270 Orderbook id: 24357 Number of shares: 38,065,583



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



