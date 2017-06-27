EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 27, 2017 SHARES
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 3,400,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 28, 2017.
Identifiers of SSH Communications Security Plc's share:
Trading code: SSH1V ISIN code: FI0009008270 Orderbook id: 24357 Number of shares: 38,065,583
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 27. KESÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 3 400 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 28. kesäkuuta 2017.
SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: SSH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009008270 id: 24357 Osakemäärä: 38 065 583
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 3,400,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 28, 2017.
Identifiers of SSH Communications Security Plc's share:
Trading code: SSH1V ISIN code: FI0009008270 Orderbook id: 24357 Number of shares: 38,065,583
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 27. KESÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 3 400 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 28. kesäkuuta 2017.
SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: SSH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009008270 id: 24357 Osakemäärä: 38 065 583
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260