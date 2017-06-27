

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen's discussion on global economic issues this afternoon. The 20-city S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index is another major focus of the day. Asian stocks closed mixed, while European shares are trading in the red. Early signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 14 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 21 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Nasdaq fell 18.10 points or 0.3 percent to 6,247.15, the Dow edged up 14.79 points or 0.1 percent to 21,409.55 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,493.07.



On the economic front, the Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be revealed at 8.55 am ET. The prior week stores sales were up 2.8 percent.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April that tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions across the U.S. will be released at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of growth of 0.6 percent.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 116.7, compared to 117.9 last month.



Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 8.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the previous period the confidence index wa 102.5.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook and international trade at the European Economics & Financial Centre, Distinguished Speakers Seminar in London, with audience Q&A at 11.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will discuss global economic issues at the Conversation between Chair Yellen and Lord (Nicholas) Stern, President of the British Academy in London, with audience Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a townhall in Houghton, Michigan, with audience Q&A at 5.30 pm ET.



5-year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John C. Williams will speak at The Economic Association of Australia, Eminent Speaker Series 2017 on 'The Global Growth Slump: Causes and Consequences' in Sydney, New South Wales, with audience Q&A at 4.05 am ET.



In the corporate sector, L'Oréal said that the contract for sale of the Body Shop to Natura was signed after receiving the advice of L'Oréal's Works Council regarding the project announced on June 9.



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), a provider of engineered products and services, announced that its board of directors has named Stephen Kaniewski as President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 31, 2017, the first day of Valmont's fiscal 2018. Kaniewski will succeed Mogens Bay, Valmont's Chairman and CEO, who will become Executive Chairman on December 31, 2017, for a transitional period.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose after official data showed profit growth in China's industrial sector. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 5.75 points or 0.18 percent to 3,191.20 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 31.90 points or 0.12 percent at 25,839.99.



Japanese shares rose for a third straight session as the dollar hit its highest level against the yen in nearly five weeks. The Nikkei average hit as high as 20,250.10 before closing 71.74 points or 0.36 percent higher at 20,225.09. The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to finish at 1,619.02.



Australian shares ended marginally lower after three days of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6 points or 0.10 percent to 5,714.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 5.90 points or 0.10 percent lower at 5,752.50.



European shares are trading lower on Tuesday. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 25.36 points or 0.48 percent, the German DAX is losing 46.60 points or 0.37 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 1.73 points or 0.02 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 17.55 points or 0.19 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.27 percent.



